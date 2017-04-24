Will Trump's executive order to review national monuments impact Birmingham Civil Rights monument?
President Trump's executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monument designations on federal public land since 1996 will not affect Birmingham's national monument, Mayor William Bell's office confirmed. The order, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at monuments encompassing more than 100 acres; the designation currently prevents any development on those lands.
