Will Trump's executive order to revie...

Will Trump's executive order to review national monuments impact Birmingham Civil Rights monument?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

President Trump's executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monument designations on federal public land since 1996 will not affect Birmingham's national monument, Mayor William Bell's office confirmed. The order, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at monuments encompassing more than 100 acres; the designation currently prevents any development on those lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC