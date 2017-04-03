What time will severe weather arrive? Forecast as storms could bring hail, strong winds, tornadoes
Alabama is bracing for a barrage of potentially severe weather on Wednesday, with storms expected to bring gusty winds, large hail, torrential rains and the possibility for strong long-track tornadoes. Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms.
