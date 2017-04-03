What time will severe weather arrive?...

What time will severe weather arrive? Forecast as storms could bring hail, strong winds, tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama is bracing for a barrage of potentially severe weather on Wednesday, with storms expected to bring gusty winds, large hail, torrential rains and the possibility for strong long-track tornadoes. Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adolescent Puberty, When and Why She Should See... 4 hr Rebecca 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 16 hr C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? 16 hr C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Mon Joebo1971 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ... Mar 29 Muscogulus 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC