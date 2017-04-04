Wednesdaya s severe weather a potential a oepowder kega
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Jefferson and St. Clair counties for Wednesday as several waves of potentially severe weather will make its way across Alabama. Jefferson County, St. Clair County, and Trussville City schools are all closed on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
