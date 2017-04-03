'We pray, we dance, we sweat:' Birmingham's Sixth Ave. Baptist Church unites community...
The Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Sliders meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. Each class is taught by instructors, and they are free to church members. "We pray, we dance and we sweat," said Lois Germany, founder and president of the line dance/fitness ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC