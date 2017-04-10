Uber launching mapping cars in Birmin...

Uber launching mapping cars in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa

About a dozen of these Uber mapping cars will be hitting the road in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham in April 2017 Uber is launching a fleet of about a dozen cars this week in Tuscaloosa to gather data to help complete their maps of the city. The ridesharing company will launch the same fleet in Birmingham next week.

