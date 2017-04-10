Uber launching mapping cars in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa
About a dozen of these Uber mapping cars will be hitting the road in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham in April 2017 Uber is launching a fleet of about a dozen cars this week in Tuscaloosa to gather data to help complete their maps of the city. The ridesharing company will launch the same fleet in Birmingham next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Mon
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Gov Bentley
|Mon
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC