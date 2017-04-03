Two weather service radars down; storm spotters asked to help out
Two radars used by the National Weather Service were down on Wednesday as severe storms threaten the state. The radars are circled in yellow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adolescent Puberty, When and Why She Should See...
|10 hr
|Rebecca
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|22 hr
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|22 hr
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Joebo1971
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC