Two men arrested in North Smithfield community after police find 23 grams of heroin
Two Birmingham men were arrested Friday after police found 23 grams of heroin and several other drugs in their car. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said this morning that on Friday, a deputy was on patrol in the North Smithfield neighborhood when he saw a car backed into a dead end street, where illegal dumping had been occurring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC