Two downtown Birmingham loft building...

Two downtown Birmingham loft buildings sell for $9.35 million

13 hrs ago

Fix Play Lofts and Goodall-Brown Lofts, both on 1st Avenue North, were sold by affiliates of Sloss Real Estate to Highland. Fix Play Lofts, at 2300 1st Ave. N, was built in 1910 and was originally used as a warehouse and storefront.

