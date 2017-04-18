Tim McGraw & Faith Hill romance a Birmingham audience in razzle-dazzle style on 'Soul2Soul' tour
Can show-biz glitz and emotional intimacy co-exist on the concert stage? Two country superstars answered that question on Friday night during a performance at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC . Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are a bona-fide love match -- married for 20 years, the parents of three daughters, blessed with apparent health and happiness -- and their 2017 Soul2Soul tour attempts to share that enduring romance with fans.
