Three teens and an infant shot at church's Easter carnival
A baby and three teenagers were shot and hundreds of terrified revelers ran for their lives when a gunman opened fire at an Easter carnival, according to local reports. The four victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Saturday night attack, according to AL.com .
