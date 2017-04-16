Three teens and an infant shot at chu...

Three teens and an infant shot at church's Easter carnival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New York Post

A baby and three teenagers were shot and hundreds of terrified revelers ran for their lives when a gunman opened fire at an Easter carnival, according to local reports. The four victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Saturday night attack, according to AL.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Regressive Progre... 20,961
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC