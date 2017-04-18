Three suspects jailed in two separate Birmingham robberies last month

David Palmer Jr., Thomas Strother, and Felicia Cotton were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery for an incident at the Frito Lay distribution center on March 23. About 5:10 a.m. that day, police said the trio robbed a delivery truck driver at gunpoint. They then used the victim's debit card at a Chevron gas station located at 201 6th Avenue SW.

