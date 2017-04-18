Three suspects jailed in two separate...

Three suspects jailed in two separate Birmingham robberies last month

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

David Palmer Jr., Thomas Strother, and Felicia Cotton were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery for an incident at the Frito Lay distribution center on March 23. About 5:10 a.m. that day, police said the trio robbed a delivery truck driver at gunpoint. They then used the victim's debit card at a Chevron gas station located at 201 6th Avenue SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC