Three arrested on drug charges in Auburn
On Tuesday at 8:35 p.m., 19-year-old Scott Dyson, an Auburn University student from Powder Springs, Georgia, 19-year-old Blake Birmingham, from Atlanta, and 19-year-old Cole Richey, an Auburn University Student from Atlanta were arrested on the 800 block of W Magnolia Ave. in Auburn. All the individuals were transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.
