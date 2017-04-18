'These are big, dangerous devices': Bombs, guns found during BPD traffic stop
A Birmingham police traffic stop on First Avenue North in Birmingham on April 20, 2017 turned up an AR-15 rifle, handguns and two explosive devices. A pair of bombs found in a truck during a traffic stop in Birmingham Thursday morning were about 10 inches long, 1 1/2 inches in diameter and could have caused serious damage or injury, investigators said Though the suspect claims the explosive devices were packed with black powder, or gun powder, investigators have reason to suspect that the devices may contain flash powder, which is a sensitive, explosive mixture that can explode through heat, shock or friction.
