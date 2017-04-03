The Black Magic Project will not end because the legacy of black history doesn't end
I can eat at the same restaurants as my non white colleagues during lunch thanks to the black individuals who were harassed while sitting at unsegregated lunch counters. I can live in my apartment without fear of being evicted just because of my race thanks to those who pushed for the Civil Rights Act.
