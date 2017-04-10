Shipt's CEO among investors in Planet Fundraiser's $1 million first fundraising round
Planet Fundraiser cofounders Drew Honeycutt and Kasey Birdsong stand in the Velocity Accelerator office on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tech startup Planet Fundraiser has closed on a $1 million round of investment, with Birmingham entrepreneur Bill Smith as one of the leaders of the round.
