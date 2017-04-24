Sex education reform bill passes House committee
A House bill revamping sex education in Alabama schools that mandates curriculum be "evidence-based," "age-appropriate" and "medically accurate" passed the Education Policy Committee on Wednesday, bringing the bill one step closer to passage. The bill, introduced by Rep. Patricia Todd, D-Birmingham, changes language to state law on sex education curriculum and removes a section calling homosexuality a crime in Alabama and an unacceptable lifestyle.
