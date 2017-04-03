Severe storms to barrel into southeastern US on Monday
Storms that brought damaging tornadoes, wind, hail and flooding through Texas and the Mississippi Valley this past weekend will shift into the Southeast on Monday. After a warm and dry weekend, areas including New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta; and Tallahassee, Florida, can expect strong storms to rumble through on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Joebo1971
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC