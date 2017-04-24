See stunning home transformations recently honored at 2017 Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards
When some homeowners have looked to get rid of dated features in their home or add additional living space, many have turned to Alabama remodelers and homebuilders for professional help. Birmingham remodeler and home builder Taylor Burton Company won the Best in Show prize for its House of Trees renovation project that featured trees from the homeowner's backyard repurposed as scissor trusses inside the home.
