Scrapyard fire sends plume of smoke over Birmingham; 30 cars burned
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service tweeted this photo taken by Birmingham police at a Friday morning fire at a Vanderbilt Road scrapyard Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at a scrapyard in eastern Birmingham that sent a cloud of smoke over the city. The fire broke out at Standard Iron and Scrap on Vanderbilt Road.
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
