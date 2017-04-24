SBE Unveils New Fellows

SBE Unveils New Fellows

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has elevated three members to Fellow: Frank Giardina, CPBE; Robert Hoffman, CPBE; and Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB. The SBE board of directors elected them at its meeting April 23 during the NAB Show.

