Reward offered in Birmingham fire inv...

Reward offered in Birmingham fire investigations

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

Investigators are offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for several fires. The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Nashville Field Division, Birmingham Fire and Police Departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov Bentley 34 min Boycott United Ai... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Blink 20,946
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
News Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ... Mar 29 Muscogulus 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC