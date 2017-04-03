Reward offered in Birmingham fire investigations
Investigators are offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for several fires. The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Nashville Field Division, Birmingham Fire and Police Departments.
