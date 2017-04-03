Restaurants open on Easter Sunday 2017 in Birmingham
Easter Sunday is a favorite time of year for families and friends to get together for brunch, lunch or dinner. This year, Easter falls on April 16, and if you hope to go out to eat at restaurant, it's time to start making your plans.
