Prosecutor: Concert promoter pleads guilty in ecstasy plot

Prosecutors say an Atlanta concert promoter has pleaded guilty to plotting to sell the drug called ecstasy to people who attended the concerts and raves his company produced in Alabama and Georgia. Acting U.S. Attorney General Robert Posey of Birmingham, Alabama, says 40-year-old Woodie Louis Ochle pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of conspiracy to distribute the drug, also called MDMA and Molly.

