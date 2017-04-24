Pitch in Birmingham Venture Club's head-to-head contest, win $10,000

Birmingham Venture Club is taking applications for small companies to pitch their business plans in a head-to-head competition with a $10,000 cash prize. The club is hosting its second Spark Match competition and is accepting applications until May 5. The competition will be held Thursday, May 25 from 11:30 until 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center at 2019 Fourth Ave. N. Click here to apply.

