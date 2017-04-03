Operation Eagle: Birmingham police to...

Operation Eagle: Birmingham police to saturate crime hot spots

12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper and Mayor William Bell Monday announced Operation Eagle. For the next 30 days, police will carry out the initiative to improve public safety, increase police visibility and partner with the residents of various communities to improve the quality of life.

