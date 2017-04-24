Nurse practitioners challenge black marks from state over paperwork mix-up
A group of Alabama nurse practitioners filed a lawsuit last year against the Board of Nursing, which disciplined them after paperwork mix-ups - resulting in black marks that have followed them for years. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit said they obtained required national certification, but documentation never made it to the nursing board.
