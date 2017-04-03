Nominate a young professional for the 2017 YP Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2017 Young Professional Awards. The YP Awards celebrate influential, young Alabama leaders under the age of 40 who are making a positive impact in their communities throughout Alabama.
Read more at Alabama Live.
