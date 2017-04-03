New Play Ad Astra Plumbs the Mystery of Wernher von Braun

At Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Monday night, in a rehearsal room just a mile north of NASA headquarters, an audience of about 100 people were among the first to experience playwright James Wallert's attempt to decode the enigma of pioneering rocket scientist Wernher von Braun. Wallert's play Ad Astra, which was read by four actors from New York's Epic Theatre Ensemble - a group co-founded by Wallert and Ron Russell, who directed the reading - begins with the launch of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 before flashing back to occupied Paris, circa 1943.

