Magic City Art Connection 2017 makes a vibrant impression in downtown Birmingham
Arts lovers have their sights set on downtown Birmingham this weekend, as the Magic City Art Connection settles into Linn Park. This colorful event, now in its 34th year, heralds festival season for many of us in the Magic City, and for aficionados of painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry and decorative arts, it's a don't-miss.
