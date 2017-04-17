LCMS Black Ministry looks to expand e...

LCMS Black Ministry looks to expand education, outreach nationwide

The Synod's Black Ministry is working to establish college preparatory schools throughout the United States to both honor and continue the legacy of Dr. Rosa J. Young, who pioneered Lutheran, Gospel-centered education throughout Alabama's "Black Belt" in the early 1900s. "The Rosa J. Young Academies will be a renewed mission effort to reach urban, inner-city and rural families through quality, values-based education," said the Rev.

