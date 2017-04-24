Judge permits Alabama city to leave school district despite finding racial motive

A U.S. district court judge in Birmingham, Alabama, found that the nearby city of Gardendale wants to leave its school district for racial reasons, a message she said "assail[s] the dignity of black schoolchildren." Nonetheless, the Washington Post reported Thursday that Judge Madeline Haikala ruled that Gardendale may take steps toward secession, in part because she was concerned that students of color would be blamed if she blocked it.

