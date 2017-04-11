Incident at Irondale hotel leads to conviction of a felon in possession of a pistol
A federal jury convicted a Calera man of possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony on Tuesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Hyche announced the conviction today.
