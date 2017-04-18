Iconic Southern dish returns to the menu at Alabama restaurant

The Hot and Hot Tomato Salad at Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham, Ala., features a stack of thick tomato slices garnished with lady peas, corn kernels and fried okra and topped with applewood-smoked bacon and drizzled with chive aioli. The Hot and Hot Tomato Salad -- a perennial on the Alabama Tourism Department's list of "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die" -- returns to the menu tonight, April 18, at the Birmingham restaurant.

