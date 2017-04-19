Havertys to Name Richard B. Hare as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
HAVERTYS today announced that Richard B. Hare will join the Company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 4, 2017. "We are pleased to welcome Richard to the Havertys team," said Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president, and CEO.
