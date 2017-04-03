Gorgeous Gardens of Birmingham: Charming Cottage
Homeowner Julie Cash has been cultivating the grounds of her Homewood home for more than 26 years. "Our gardens evolve every year," says Cash, who enjoys both the digging and design aspect of landscape arts.
