Good News 'Home Town' Fans: Our Favorite Mississippi Couple is Coming Back for Season Two

Bet y'all could hear our Birmingham office cheering when we read this recent announcement from Erin Napier : "It's an incredible day because we can finally announce some big news we've been sitting on for a week, dying to tell you. We got renewed for season 2 of Home Town !" You read that right, it's been confirmed that Home Town , HGTV's newest home renovation show, which is set in Laurel , Mississippi, is coming back for season two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.