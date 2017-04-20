Former mail carrier pleads guilty to ...

Former mail carrier pleads guilty to accepting bribe to deliver marijuana

Read more: The Trussville Tribune

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty this week in federal court to accepting a bribe to deliver marijuana in the U.S. mail as part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer. Deann Marchett Dixon Stevenson, 43, of Birmingham, entered her plea Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor.

Birmingham, AL

