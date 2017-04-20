Former mail carrier pleads guilty to accepting bribe to deliver marijuana
A former postal carrier pleaded guilty this week in federal court to accepting a bribe to deliver marijuana in the U.S. mail as part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer. Deann Marchett Dixon Stevenson, 43, of Birmingham, entered her plea Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC