Former mail carrier pleads guilty to accepting bribe to deliver marijuana

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty this week in federal court to accepting a bribe to deliver marijuana in the U.S. mail as part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer. Deann Marchett Dixon Stevenson, 43, of Birmingham, entered her plea Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.