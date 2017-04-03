Flooding affects parts of Birmingham ...

Flooding affects parts of Birmingham metro area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

LaQuanda Hall watched with disgust as the water outside spilled over into her Harrison Court Apartment in West Birmingham. The massive rain causing flash flooding all over and for Hall that meant big trouble for her and her 3-year-old daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) 9 hr Joebo1971 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ... Mar 29 Muscogulus 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb '17 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb '17 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC