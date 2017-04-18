First Alert: Storms possible Saturday afternoon, evening

There is a low risk for severe storms along a cold front today from roughly 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be a threat for damaging winds and hail north and west of a line from Marengo County to Cherokee County. Currently, the best chance for severe storms is across the far northwestern portions of central Alabama including places like Hamilton, Jasper, and Fayette.

