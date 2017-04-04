Fifty Years After King's Famous Anti-...

Fifty Years After King's Famous Anti-War Speech, America Is Again Debating Guns Versus Butter

Today is the 50th anniversary of one of Rev. Martin Luther King's most important speeches - an address at the prestigious Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967 in which he publicly denounced America's war in Vietnam.

