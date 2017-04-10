Feds offer reward in dozens of arson fires at abandoned Birmingham homes
Federal authorities are offering a reward for information in a spate of arson fires in Birmingham at abandoned homes in the western part of the city. Since September 2016, there have been at least 10 fires in the Ensley area, 20 in Central Park and 10 in West End, said Michael Knight, spokesman for the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
