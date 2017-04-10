Feds offer reward in dozens of arson ...

Feds offer reward in dozens of arson fires at abandoned Birmingham homes

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Federal authorities are offering a reward for information in a spate of arson fires in Birmingham at abandoned homes in the western part of the city. Since September 2016, there have been at least 10 fires in the Ensley area, 20 in Central Park and 10 in West End, said Michael Knight, spokesman for the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... 4 min Dam The Puritans 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
Gov Bentley 3 hr Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
News Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ... Mar 29 Muscogulus 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC