Fairfield fire chief killed in wreck ...

Fairfield fire chief killed in wreck on I-59 in Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Fairfield fire chief Kevin Sutton lost his life in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles Sunday afternoon. "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton was the victim in today's traffic fatality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Truth 20,989
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC