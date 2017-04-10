Couple found 'rolling around' on side...

Couple found 'rolling around' on side of I-22 en route to Grateful Dead tribute show

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A couple was questioned, but not arrested, after they were spotted "rolling around" on the side of a Birmingham area interstate. A motorist called 911 about 11 a.m. Sunday to alert the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the unusual sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) 1 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... 4 hr Dam The Puritans 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
Gov Bentley 8 hr Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC