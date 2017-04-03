Christian groups raise $111,745 for Jewish Center security
Christian ministries initiated a fundraising campaign to help upgrade security at the Levite Jewish Community Center, which has been the target of four bomb threats this year. A group of high-profile evangelical Christian ministries in Birmingham has raised $111,745 toward security upgrades at the Levite Jewish Community Center, which has been the target of four bomb threats this year.
