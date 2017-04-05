Central Connecticut State Professor B...

Central Connecticut State Professor Brings Birmingham, Ala. Mayor To Students Of Civil Rights

When Stephen Balkaran's students learn about key events in the civil rights struggle, they often hear the stories firsthand - or visit the sites themselves. His class at Central Connecticut State University this month will listen to William Bell, the mayor of Birmingham, Ala., talk about winning federal landmark designation for the 16th Street Baptist Church.

