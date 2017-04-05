Central Connecticut State Professor Brings Birmingham, Ala. Mayor To Students Of Civil Rights
When Stephen Balkaran's students learn about key events in the civil rights struggle, they often hear the stories firsthand - or visit the sites themselves. His class at Central Connecticut State University this month will listen to William Bell, the mayor of Birmingham, Ala., talk about winning federal landmark designation for the 16th Street Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|WPWW
|20,942
|Adolescent Puberty, When and Why She Should See...
|13 hr
|Rebecca
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Tue
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Tue
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC