Case dropped against former pastor charged in wife's death

Prosecutors have decided to drop their case against a former Alabama pastor who was accused of killing his wife, saying Monday they don't have enough evidence to continue the prosecution. The state has filed a motion in Jefferson County Circuit Court to drop the murder case against Richard Shahan, Attorney General Steven Marshall's office said in a news release.

