Boxer Dominic Breazeale Sues Deontay ...

Boxer Dominic Breazeale Sues Deontay Wilder Over Post-Fight Hotel Brawl

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder is being sued by another boxer over a post-fight melee back in February in which Wilder allegedly screamed out, "F*ck your kids." The man behind the suit is fellow heavyweight fighter Dominic Breazeale -- who fought on the same card as Wilder in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 25. After the boxing matches, Wilder and Breazeale got into it in the lobby of the Westin Hotel -- a violent incident Breazeale claims was started by Wilder and his camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 34 min Leslie 20,957
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr 4 C-town plug 4
centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at? Apr 4 C-town plug 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Apr 3 Joebo1971 12
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC