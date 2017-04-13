Boxer Dominic Breazeale Sues Deontay Wilder Over Post-Fight Hotel Brawl
Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder is being sued by another boxer over a post-fight melee back in February in which Wilder allegedly screamed out, "F*ck your kids." The man behind the suit is fellow heavyweight fighter Dominic Breazeale -- who fought on the same card as Wilder in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 25. After the boxing matches, Wilder and Breazeale got into it in the lobby of the Westin Hotel -- a violent incident Breazeale claims was started by Wilder and his camp.
