Birmingham's Pepper Place farmers market opens 2017 season this Saturday
The Market at Pepper Place, a farmers and food producers market, kicks off its 2017 outdoor season on Saturday, April 8, in the Pepper Place complex in Birmingham, Ala. The Market at Pepper Place opens its 2017 outdoor season this Saturday, with more than 120 Alabama farmers, food vendors, artisans and craftspeople scheduled for opening weekend.
