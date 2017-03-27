Birmingham's Jazz in the Park series returns in 2017 with free concerts; see full schedule here
Jazz in the Park has scheduled 25 concerts this year, April 9 through Sept. 24. Jazz in the Park returns for its eighth year, presenting free concerts in Birmingham and nearby cities.
