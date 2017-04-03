Birmingham's community policing headquarters moving to West End
A new headquarters for Birmingham's community policing program is set to open in West End in August, according to the mayor's office. Andre Watson, the executive director of the Mayor's Office of Community Policing and Revitalization, said the six Birmingham police officers involved in the program have been patrolling and working in West End for about a year and a half.
